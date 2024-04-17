NEWS

Greek Soccer Federation denies doping allegations

The Hellenic Soccer Federation (EPO) has quashed rumors of a positive doping test from a Greek national team soccer player, stating it contacted UEFA, which refuted the speculations. 

In a Wednesday afternoon statement, EPO emphasized it did not know of any positive test results from a player following doping checks in the match against Georgia. 

“Regarding reports of a positive test result for a national team Soccerer, it is announced that the Hellenic Soccer Federation has not received any relevant information,” it stated. 

EPO now clarifies it was informed by UEFA, confirming there is no validity to the matter.

