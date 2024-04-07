Late equalizer keeps PAOK in the lead

PAOK returned from 2-0 down to snatch a precious point at AEK and stay at the top of the Super League table, while Panathinaikos and Olympiakos are increasingly back into the game for the title.

AEK drew 2-2 with PAOK in the fourth round of the Super League playoffs on Sunday in a most entertaining top-of-the-table clash at the OPAP Arena in Athens.

The hosts advanced via goals from Mijat Gacinovic and Nordin Amrabat, but PAOK went level thanks to strikes by Abdul Rahman Baba and Magomed Ozdoev.

That has kept PAOK one point ahead of AEK at the top, but Panathinaikos is now within two points from the leader thanks to its 2-0 victory at Aris, through a swerving shot by Andraz Sporar and an own goal from Jakub Brabec.

Olympiakos has also edged closer to the top via an emphatic 5-1 win at Lamia. The hosts scored three times, but two of the times they found the back of the net was their own net. Stevan Jovetic, Ayoub El Kaabi and Youssef El-Arabi were on target for the Reds, as were Lamia’s Kyriakos Papadopoulos and Giorgos Kornezos. Toshio Lake found the target for Lamia, but with the score already at 5-0.

PAOK is on 67, AEK has 66, Panathinaikos rose to 65 and Olympiakos to 63, Aris stayed on 48 and Lamia on 34.

In the playouts, PAS Giannina appears doomed to relegation after losing 4-0 at OFI. Panetolikos has now dropped into the relegation zone too after going down to Volos 1-0 at home and Kifissia came from behind to beat Asteras 2-1 at Tripoli. Atromitos drew 1-1 with Panserraikos.