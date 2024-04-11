SPORTS

10 PAOK fans arrested in Belgium

Ten PAOK fans have been arrested by police in Bruges, Belgium, for possession of knuckle dusters, fireworks and forged tickets, Belgian media report.

The fans were to attend PAOK’s away soccer game Thursday with Club Brugge, for the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarterfinals. They were arrested about three hours before the game, during a police inspection of Greek fans’ vehicle, a police spokesperson said.

“In one of the cars, the fans had fireworks and knuckle dusters. In the second, they had forged tickets,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying.

An estimated 2,000 PAOK fans are in Bruges for Thursday’s game. Police consider the game a “danger” to public game and have taken special security measures.

