AEK and Panathinaikos win, Panetolikos triumphs

Panetolikos took a leap toward safety with its away win over Kifissia [Intime].

AEK and Panathinaikos scored home wins for the Super League playoffs on Sunday, while the match between PAOK and Olympiakos was postponed due to both teams’ European commitments.

Two goals in the first quarter of an hour by Ezequiel Ponce settled the game between AEK and Aris with a 2-0 score, a day after AEK celebrated its 100th birthday.

That result has sent AEK to the top of the table, two points ahead of PAOK that has a game in hand.

Panathinaikos saw off Lamia with a 3-1 score in a game that was identical to the previous weekend’s PAOK 3 Lamia 1 result.

Once again Lamia took an early lead, this time via Vykintas Slivka, but Panathinaikos responded first with Adam Cerin and then in the second half with a brace by Bernard.

AEK is now on 69 points, Panathinaikos on 68, PAOK has 67, Olympiakos 63, Aris 48 and Lamia 34.

The PAOK vs Olympiakos match will be played on May 1.

In the playouts, PAS Giannina is all but mathematically relegated after its 1-0 home loss to Asteras Tripolis on Saturday, while Panetolikos took a leap to safety with its 1-0 away victory in its six-pointer against Kifissia at Kaisariani.

Volos is not out of the woods just yet, with three games left to play, after its 2-2 draw at home with OFI. Panserraikos also drew 2-2 with Atromitos in Serres.

With the bottom two going down to the second division, Atromitos has 34, Panserraikos 32, OFI 31, Volos 29, Panetolikos 27, Kifissia 25 and PAS Giannina 19.