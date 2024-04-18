NEWS

Man remanded for murder of German resident on Crete

A 45-year-old Greek man accused of the murder of the 65-year-old German has been remanded in custody on Crete.

The investigating magistrate and prosecutor in the case made the decision following eight hours of testimony from the suspect.

The 65-year-old German, who resided permanently in the village of Ferma in Ierapetra, was found dead on April 6 at his home, in a pool of blood.

As he was known to be receiving treatment for cancer, his death was ruled as accidental, as there were no signs of a break-in or struggle in the residence. The man was buried in the village. 

However, a subsequent police investigation found security recordings showing a man, wearing a hood and a sanitary mask, entering the residence after the occupant had opened the door for him.

They then arrested the suspect, who was a friend of the German’s, but he denied that he had visited him, insisting that had gone fishing on the day in question.

The remains of the German were then exhumed and sent for an autopsy, which confirmed that his death had been the result of a violent act.

