NEWS

ND leads in latest poll; cost of living top concern for Greeks

[Shutterstock]

A new poll by Metron Analysis for Mega TV has shown gains for ruling New Democracy and main opposition SYRIZA, and losses for socialist PASOK and nationalist Greek Solution. 

More specifically, ND rose from 31.4% in its previous poll to 32.3%, while SYRIZA garnered 15.4% from 15.1%. PASOK fell by one point to 12%, from 13%. 

Although the government gained two points in the participants’ evaluation and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis four, 64% of respondents said the country is moving in the wrong direction. 

SYRIZA was up by 4 points in terms of participant evaluation, while its leader Stefanos Kasselakis was up by three. 

High prices and the state of the economy remain the most important problem, while 70% have a negative impression about the government’s anti-inflation policy. 

Negative opinions regarding the handling of crime also remained very high.

Politics Poll

