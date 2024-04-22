NEWS

Police launch arson investigation after car explodes in Patissia

A car was destroyed in an explosion in the capital’s Patissia district in the early hours of Monday morning, in what police believe to be an arson attack.

A second vehicle sustained damage in the blast, which occurred at 5 a.m. at the intersection of Kaftatzoglou and Samara streets. 

The flames also ignited a nearby tree, causing damage to the front of a second-floor apartment. 

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control. 

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing.

