Police launch arson investigation after car explodes in Patissia
A car was destroyed in an explosion in the capital’s Patissia district in the early hours of Monday morning, in what police believe to be an arson attack.
A second vehicle sustained damage in the blast, which occurred at 5 a.m. at the intersection of Kaftatzoglou and Samara streets.
The flames also ignited a nearby tree, causing damage to the front of a second-floor apartment.
Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control.
The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing.