Dozens arrested in hooliganism crackdown

Dozens of hooligans were arrested in a police operation during the early hours of Monday. The arrests are part of an effort to crack down on sports violence, prompted by the fatal injury of a police officer during fan riots in Athens in December.

Approximately 50 suspects, all identified as Olympiakos supporters, were apprehended. Sources indicate that among them are individuals associated with the leadership of the Piraeus club’s organized supporters.

During the operation, police gathered evidence by conducting searches of the suspects’ homes and vehicles.

The case file is expected to be submitted to the prosecutor on Tuesday. The primary charges are related to the establishment of a criminal organization, with additional charges anticipated for complicity in the fatal injury of the police officer.

On December 7, 31-year-old officer Giorgos Lyngeridis was severely injured by a flare in clashes between riot police and a group of volleyball fans during a match between Olympiakos and Panathinaikos teams in Rentis, near Piraeus. He later died from his injuries.

Hundreds of people were initially detained over the incident and one man has been jailed pending trial on manslaughter charges over the killing.