A fire erupted Monday on the island of Paros amid strong winds in the area.

According to the fire department, the blaze is currently consuming grassland outside the village of Naoussa.

An emergency 112 evacuation alert has been issued to the residents near the fire.

A helicopter and nineteen firefighters equipped with six vehicles are actively engaged in combating the fire.

Neighbouring island Naxos is expected to deploy firefighting forces to Paros.