Raptors nesting again at devastated Dadia forest

[INTIME file photo]

The cinereous vulture is back at the Dadia forest in northeastern Greece. So are other big birds, such as the golden and white-tailed eagles.

The forest was devastated in August and September 2023 by a wildfire that burned about 73,000 hectares (730 square kilometers or 282 square miles). About half the forest area is estimated to have been burned.

The Natural Environment and Climate Change Agency (NECCA), a body supervised by the Environment and Energy Ministry, says that all previously recorded population of reproductive age cinereous vultures have nested, on the remaining trees or several burned out ones still standing. A couple was also spotted on one of several artificial nesting places put up by NECCA.

The vulture’s reproductive season started in January and hatchlings have already appeared. The other raptors have also nested and migratory birds are appearing, NECCA said.

A biologist for the agency said that they were surprised that all birds came back and did not seek other areas to nest. But, she added, it remains to be seen when the burned-out trees finally fall down and the landscape becomes more barren. 

