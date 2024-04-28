Seating violations continue

A much greater number of violations related to the placement of table seating in public spaces were recorded in the first quarter of this year in the Greek capital, City of Athens data have shown.

According to the municipal authority, from January to April, the Municipal Police force confirmed 1,246 violations of the regulations on table seating, which was an increase of 54% against the same period in 2023.

The businesses responsible were ordered to remove the offending tables and chairs. Of those orders, 300 were issued from April 4-21 alone.

Officers also carried out 466 inspections for noise pollution in bars and cafes, finding 136 violations that have been forwarded for prosecution.