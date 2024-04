A 63-year-old man, holding a jerrycan of gasoline, threatened to set himself on fire outside the facilities of the Public Power Corporation (PPC) in Lakonia, near Agios Nikolaos, in eastern Crete.

Reports say he resorted to this act to protest against his debt issues with the power utility.

Police managed to subdue the man, who was then taken into custody at the local police station.

Further details are not currently available.