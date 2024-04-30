Crete: Man injured in Kalashnikov assault on car

Police in Crete are investigating a shooting in which assailants riddled a car with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, injuring a man inside.

The shooting took place in the village of Tsifout Kastelli, in Iraklio prefecture, according to state broadcaster ERT.

A 23-year-old occupant of the car suffered injuries to his back and was transported to hospital, where is life is not considered to be in danger, according to private broadcaster SKAI.

Initial reports say there were children in the car when the shooting occurred.

Police are at the scene.