NEWS

Crete: Man injured in Kalashnikov assault on car

Crete: Man injured in Kalashnikov assault on car
File photo.

Police in Crete are investigating a shooting in which assailants riddled a car with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, injuring a man inside.

The shooting took place in the village of Tsifout Kastelli, in Iraklio prefecture, according to state broadcaster ERT.

A 23-year-old occupant of the car suffered injuries to his back and was transported to hospital, where is life is not considered to be in danger, according to private broadcaster SKAI.

Initial reports say there were children in the car when the shooting occurred.

Police are at the scene.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
‘Greek Mafia’ arrests unravel cycle of violence
NEWS

‘Greek Mafia’ arrests unravel cycle of violence

12-year-old threatens peer with knife at Thessaloniki schoolyard
NEWS

12-year-old threatens peer with knife at Thessaloniki schoolyard

48-year-old arrested on charges of child pornography
NEWS

48-year-old arrested on charges of child pornography

Police bust drug gang made up mostly of minors
NEWS

Police bust drug gang made up mostly of minors

Gunfire incident outside nightclub in Maroussi leaves one dead, one injured
NEWS

Gunfire incident outside nightclub in Maroussi leaves one dead, one injured

Suspected hooligan ringleader in hospital after harming himself
NEWS

Suspected hooligan ringleader in hospital after harming himself