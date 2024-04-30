12-year-old threatens peer with knife at Thessaloniki schoolyard

In a violent incident at a school courtyard in western Thessaloniki, a 12-year-old threatened a fellow student with a knife following a dispute.

The altercation occurred Monday afternoon in the suburb of Stavroupoli.

According to police, the dispute arose for unknown reasons between the two 12-year-olds, resulting in one assaulting the other. Subsequently, the victimized 12-year-old sought a knife from a friend of the same age and used it to threaten the assailant.

Law enforcement officers from the DIAS unit intervened, taking both minors and their parents to the Police Department.

Though no charges were immediately filed, authorities opened a case against the two minors and one of their fathers for possession of the knife.

Acting on verbal instructions from the prosecutor, the minors were released, pending further proceedings as the case is referred to the Court of First Instance.