‘Greek Mafia’ arrests unravel cycle of violence

Four individuals were arrested on Tuesday in connection to explosions at a gas station in the southern district of Piraeus and a liquor store in Kallithea, occurring three days apart last March in the ongoing conflict of the so-called Greek Mafia. 

Police sources describe the Kallithea incident as retaliation for the gas station attack. One of the two suspects in custody for the gas station blast reportedly confessed.

Regarding the liquor store attack, one detainee is said to have planted and detonated the bomb, while the other, allegedly a henchman of a Greek Mafia leader, rented the vehicle used.

Investigations continue into the escalating violence among underworld factions.

Crime

