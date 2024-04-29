48-year-old arrested on charges of child pornography

A 48-year-old was arrested in Lamia, central Greece on Friday by the Directorate of Electronic Crime Prosecution, facing criminal charges related to child pornography.

The arrest followed an assessment of data and information obtained from authorities of other countries via EUROPOL, leading to the identification of the suspect in Greece. The individual reportedly confessed to engaging in sexual abuse of a minor during online conversations.

The case was brought to the attention of the Athens Court of First Instance, and through subsequent digital investigation, the suspect’s identity and place of residence were confirmed.

During a search of the suspect’s home, conducted in the presence of a judicial officer, two mobile phones, a laptop, a hard drive and a memory card were seized. Numerous photographs depicting sexual abuse of minors were discovered as evidence.

The seized digital evidence will be sent to the Directorate of Forensic Investigations for laboratory examination.

The arrested individual was brought before the competent prosecutorial authority and referred to an investigating magistrate.

The police remind citizens that they can anonymously or openly contact the Directorate of Electronic Crime Prosecution to provide information or report illegal or suspicious acts or activities conducted online. They can do so through the following communication channels:

Phone: 11188

Sending an email to: [email protected]

Via Twitter: @CyberAlertGR

Through the gov.gr website

Through the application (app) for smartphones: CYBERΚΙD