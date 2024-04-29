NEWS

48-year-old arrested on charges of child pornography

48-year-old arrested on charges of child pornography

A 48-year-old was arrested in Lamia, central Greece on Friday by the Directorate of Electronic Crime Prosecution, facing criminal charges related to child pornography. 

The arrest followed an assessment of data and information obtained from authorities of other countries via EUROPOL, leading to the identification of the suspect in Greece. The individual reportedly confessed to engaging in sexual abuse of a minor during online conversations. 

The case was brought to the attention of the Athens Court of First Instance, and through subsequent digital investigation, the suspect’s identity and place of residence were confirmed. 

During a search of the suspect’s home, conducted in the presence of a judicial officer, two mobile phones, a laptop, a hard drive and a memory card were seized. Numerous photographs depicting sexual abuse of minors were discovered as evidence. 

The seized digital evidence will be sent to the Directorate of Forensic Investigations for laboratory examination. 

The arrested individual was brought before the competent prosecutorial authority and referred to an investigating magistrate.

The police remind citizens that they can anonymously or openly contact the Directorate of Electronic Crime Prosecution to provide information or report illegal or suspicious acts or activities conducted online. They can do so through the following communication channels:

Phone: 11188
Sending an email to: [email protected]
Via Twitter: @CyberAlertGR
Through the gov.gr website 
Through the application (app) for smartphones: CYBERΚΙD

Crime Child

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Daycare workers suspended for locking toddlers in storage room
NEWS

Daycare workers suspended for locking toddlers in storage room

Teen arrested for sharing explicit material of minor online
NEWS

Teen arrested for sharing explicit material of minor online

Student arrested for possession of child abuse material
NEWS

Student arrested for possession of child abuse material

Online chats unveil alleged prostitution racket involving minors
NEWS

Online chats unveil alleged prostitution racket involving minors

Man convicted of assaulting minor he invited over for video games
NEWS

Man convicted of assaulting minor he invited over for video games

Two further arrests in new child pimping investigation
NEWS

Two further arrests in new child pimping investigation