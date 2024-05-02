Driver who hit five people says they ‘appeared suddenly’ in front of car

A driver who hit five people while driving on a central street in Athens on Wednesday night told police they “appeared suddenly” in front of his car.

The 26-year-old hit a 53-year-old woman, her 33-year-old daughter, and the latter’s three children, aged 10, eight and five. The 5-year-old boy was transferred to Aglaia Kyriakou Children’s Hospital and is in critical condition, while his two siblings suffered high injuries. The two women are being treated for knee and tibia fractures, respectively.

Authorities are waiting for the results of the driver’s blood tests to establish whether he was under the influence of alcohol or other substances.