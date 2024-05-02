NEWS

Nine arrested in western Greece for domestic violence 

Nine people were arrested in western Greece for domestic violence, with most incidents taking place in the town of Patra, police said on Thursday.

Officers in Patra arrested a man for causing bodily harm to his underage child, following a complaint filed by his son-in-law. Another man was detained after his wife and daughter said he was beating them. Police also arrested a couple after the man threatened the woman with a screwdriver, and the woman slapped him. In another incident, a man was arrested for threatened his ex-wife with a knife.

In the area of Akrata, in Achaia, police apprehended a man who was accused by his mother of hitting her, while another man was arrested in Nafpaktos for domestic violence, threats and insults against his wife and sister.

Two more people were arrested in Andravida-Kyllini, Ilia, for domestic violence, threats, insults, violation of the law on weapons and making false accusations.

