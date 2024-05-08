Taboos linked to child disabilities seen receding

Students with disabilities in general education structures increased by almost 60% in eight years in a trend attributed to a combination of factors, but mainly to the awareness of parents, who no longer sweep the problem under the family rug.

According to Education Ministry data, the number of students with disabilities in general education structures reached 110,000 in 2022-23 from 68,000 in 2014-15. Students who attend special education and training schools rose to 12,800 in 2022-23 from 10,500 in 2016-17. The latest Hellenic Statistical Authority report also notes that 9.3% of students in January-March 2024 have a developmental difficulty or disability.

“Parents are more aware and the taboo of a disabled child has been overcome,” said Lazaros Sarafidis, general secretary of the Association of People with Disabilities “I Agia Skepi.’

The government’s national disability rights strategy plan is out for public consultation until May 19.