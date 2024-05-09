NEWS

Household chores still ‘women’s work’ in Greece

Household chores and looking after children are purely “women’s work” in Greece, Italy and Romania compared to other European countries, according to a survey by the Center of Demographic Studies of Barcelona.

Researchers surveyed 74,630 people, couples with children under the age of 18, in 15 European countries (Austria, Belgium, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Spain, UK).

The results, published in March, showed that the time women spend on household chores in all countries is overwhelmingly more, even in Nordic countries like Finland and Norway. But Italy, Greece and Romania take the cake. Indeed, even career women in Greece who bring home more money than their husbands end up doing the cooking and dishes. 

The average mother in Greece spends 4.7 hours a day on cooking, cleaning, washing, walking the dog and arranging family members’ schedules. The average father will spend a fifth of the corresponding time. Similar results were found in Italy and Romania.

