Kasselakis and McBeth announce wedding date

Kasselakis and McBeth announce wedding date
Main opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis and his husband, Tyler McBeth, have announced that their Greek wedding will take place at the end of August on Crete.

“T & S Wedding … We are so excited to welcome you all to one of our favorite places to celebrate this special day …. XOXO Tyler & Stefanos,” an image the invitation circulating in the Greek media reads.

The invitation says the event will run for four days, from August 28-31, in Hania, Crete.

Previously it was reported that the wedding will take place in the Kasselakis’ ancestral village of Skines.

In February, Greece became the first Christian Orthodox-majority country to legalize same-sex marriage.

Kasselakis and McBeth are already married. In October 2023, a month after his election as SYRIZA leader, they were wed in a low-key ceremony held at Brooklyn City Hall, in New York.

