Police releases idenities of main suspects in Patra school drug racket

The identities of four men, aged 20-23, belonging to a 12-member drug trafficking gang which was dismantled on April 26 by narcotics officers in Patra, western Greece, were made public on Wednesday.

According to police, the suspects are the four leading members of the gang, which is believed to have been peddling drugs at a school.

Another eight suspects have been arrested as their accomplices in drug trafficking. Four of that group are minors
between the ages of 14 and 17.

Police found and seized drugs inside a school complex.

