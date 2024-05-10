NEWS

Man, 32, killed in drive-by shooting in Athens

A 32-year-old Albanian man was fatally shot by motorcycle-riding hitmen in the eastern suburb of Vyronas late on Thursday.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Messolongiou and Tsaldari streets at around 9.30 p.m. The assailants pulled up next to the victim and his 37-year-old wife, who were in a Mercedes, and opened fire. Witnesses reported hearing two or three shots. The woman was unharmed during the attack.

According to some reports, the victim was affiliated with a gang involved in killings and thefts in neighboring Albania. It is believed that the triggerman was a member of a rival gang.

Further reports suggest that the victim had traveled to Greece over Easter to reunite with his wife and their 7-year-old son.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the homicide department.

