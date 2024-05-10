NEWS

Meteo warns of continued rain and thunderstorms

Meteo warns of continued rain and thunderstorms

The National Meteorological Service Meteo has issued a warning for ongoing rain and thunderstorms across the nation on Friday.

Throughout the day, widespread rain and localized thunderstorms are anticipated, particularly affecting eastern and southern regions. The forecast indicates heavy rainfall in specific areas, notably in northern Crete, western parts of Central Macedonia, Eastern Thessaly and Evia. A decrease in temperature is expected.

Additionally, the transport of Saharan dust, predominantly in the mid-troposphere, combined with rainfall, may lead to mudslides in various locations, although surface concentrations of Saharan dust will be minimal. Northern winds in the Aegean are predicted to strengthen, reaching speeds of 6-7 Beaufort. The potential for hailstorms exists in the Southern and Eastern Aegean.

Detailed forecasts by region are available from the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS), providing information on wind speeds, precipitation levels and temperature ranges to aid residents and travelers in planning accordingly.

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Health warning issued by EODY over African dust
NEWS

Health warning issued by EODY over African dust

Flooded streets in downtown Thessaloniki after hour-long storm
NEWS

Flooded streets in downtown Thessaloniki after hour-long storm

Rain and dust coming to cloud sunny skies
NEWS

Rain and dust coming to cloud sunny skies

Balmy weather yields to storms and cooler temperatures
NEWS

Balmy weather yields to storms and cooler temperatures

Mixed weather expected for Easter weekend
NEWS

Mixed weather expected for Easter weekend

Time-lapse video captures dust clouds over Athens
NEWS

Time-lapse video captures dust clouds over Athens