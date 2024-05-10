Meteo warns of continued rain and thunderstorms

The National Meteorological Service Meteo has issued a warning for ongoing rain and thunderstorms across the nation on Friday.

Throughout the day, widespread rain and localized thunderstorms are anticipated, particularly affecting eastern and southern regions. The forecast indicates heavy rainfall in specific areas, notably in northern Crete, western parts of Central Macedonia, Eastern Thessaly and Evia. A decrease in temperature is expected.

Additionally, the transport of Saharan dust, predominantly in the mid-troposphere, combined with rainfall, may lead to mudslides in various locations, although surface concentrations of Saharan dust will be minimal. Northern winds in the Aegean are predicted to strengthen, reaching speeds of 6-7 Beaufort. The potential for hailstorms exists in the Southern and Eastern Aegean.

Detailed forecasts by region are available from the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS), providing information on wind speeds, precipitation levels and temperature ranges to aid residents and travelers in planning accordingly.