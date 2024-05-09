NEWS

Flooded streets in downtown Thessaloniki after hour-long storm

In the northern port city of Thessaloniki, residents confronted storms and hail Thursday afternoon, enduring an hour of heavy rain.

Within minutes, streets transformed into rivers, causing traffic disruptions on the Ring Road and central arteries. Agion Panton Street, under the bridge, became impassable.

Firefighters received 25 calls for water pumping, mostly downtown. They aided in evacuating an elderly person and a mother with her child from a car.

Trees fell in the city center, and floodwaters entered ground-floor shops on Kountouriotou Street and near the courts.

