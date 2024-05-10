Health warning issued by EODY over African dust

Athens and southern parts of Greece were again enveloped in Saharan dust on Tuesday, with hues of yellow and orange creating an otherworldly atmosphere. The heavy concentration of dust particles affected most people with respiratory conditions ‘through the degradation of air quality,’ as pointed out by the Hellenic Pulmonary Society. The frequency and intensity of Saharan dust phenomena in Greece can vary from year to year, from seven to 20 episodes (average 13), depending on atmospheric conditions and the amount of dust transported from the Sahara. According to National Meteorological Service (EMY) Director Thodoris Kolydas, the dust will start to recede on Wednesday and by noon it will have decreased significantly. [TZORTZINA ASIMAKI]

With the expected arrival of more African dust, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) has recommended a limit on outdoor activities, and if not possible, the use of high-respiratory protection masks. It advised people to improve indoor air quality with air purifiers, cleaning surfaces with a damp cloth, and avoiding smoking or vacuuming.

EODY said the dust has been associated with irritation of the eyes, the upper respiratory system (runny nose, sneezing, sore throat, hoarseness), and the lower respiratory system (difficulty breathing, persistent cough and chest pain). It can also aggravate allergy symptoms including itching and redness.

During periods of increased dust, people with pre-existing respiratory diseases (asthma, bronchitis or chronic respiratory failure), as well as the over-65s and children are especially vulnerable. This also applies to residents of urban centers and areas with already poor air quality.