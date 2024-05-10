Police discover lifeless infant in Vravrona landfill

Following an ongoing investigation since Thursday night, police found an infant’s body inside a plastic bag in a large trash container at the local landfill in the Attica region of Vravrona. The discovery comes in a probe into a couple allegedly disposing of the infant in a trash can.

The infant, estimated to be around 5 months old, is scheduled for examination by a coroner next Monday. Initial assessments suggest the possibility of a miscarriage by the 30-year-old woman from Nepal, with her 30-year-old partner suspected of disposing of the body.

Police conducted a search at a hotel in Vravrona, where signs of bloodstains were found in the couple’s room, including the toilet bowl and sheets.

The couple has not disclosed details of the incident, leaving authorities uncertain about whether the woman gave birth to a stillborn child or if it was alive when disposed of.

Reports indicate the 30-year-old Nepalese man was seen disposing of trash, prompting extensive searches in garbage bins throughout the area.

The couple remains in custody, pending further investigation.