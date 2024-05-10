NEWS

Police discover lifeless infant in Vravrona landfill

Police discover lifeless infant in Vravrona landfill

Following an ongoing investigation since Thursday night, police found an infant’s body inside a plastic bag in a large trash container at the local landfill in the Attica region of Vravrona. The discovery comes in a probe into a couple allegedly disposing of the infant in a trash can.

The infant, estimated to be around 5 months old, is scheduled for examination by a coroner next Monday. Initial assessments suggest the possibility of a miscarriage by the 30-year-old woman from Nepal, with her 30-year-old partner suspected of disposing of the body.

Police conducted a search at a hotel in Vravrona, where signs of bloodstains were found in the couple’s room, including the toilet bowl and sheets.

The couple has not disclosed details of the incident, leaving authorities uncertain about whether the woman gave birth to a stillborn child or if it was alive when disposed of.

Reports indicate the 30-year-old Nepalese man was seen disposing of trash, prompting extensive searches in garbage bins throughout the area.

The couple remains in custody, pending further investigation.

Death Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Gunfire incident outside nightclub in Maroussi leaves one dead, one injured
NEWS

Gunfire incident outside nightclub in Maroussi leaves one dead, one injured

Fatal stabbing incident unfolds in Patissia
NEWS

Fatal stabbing incident unfolds in Patissia

Woman found dead in apparent suicide at Exarchia
NEWS

Woman found dead in apparent suicide at Exarchia

Former employee of Greek shipping company kills 3 in shooting incident
NEWS

Former employee of Greek shipping company kills 3 in shooting incident

Apartment owner arrested for murder of 50-year-old musician
NEWS

Apartment owner arrested for murder of 50-year-old musician

Businessman assassinated, burned in Mandra
NEWS

Businessman assassinated, burned in Mandra