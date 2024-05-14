NEWS

Over 400 died in water-related activities in 2023

Over 400 people lost their lives in 2023 while participating in recreational water-based activities, a report by the Safe Water Sports organisation has found. 

Of the 407 fatalities, 400 people lost their lives at sea and the rest in activities in internal waters bodies like lakes, rivers and pools. 

The death toll has increased by 4% since 2022, when 379 people lost their lives. 

Some 260 of those deaths were due to drowning, 25 due to pathological causes, one due to a deadly accident, while for 114 deaths the exact causes have yet to be identified.

In terms of age, 331 of the victims were over 60 years old, 59 were between the ages of 18 and 59, five were underage, while for five victims the age has not been specified.  

Of the fatalities at sea, 272 (68%) were Greek and 124 were foreigners. The nationality of the remaining four was not established.

Fatalities at beaches were most likely to occur between noon and 1 p.m. (14% of deaths).

Just over half (56%) of fatal accidents took place on beaches with no lifeguard coverage.

In terms of numbers, the municipality of Thermaikos, south of Thessaloniki, recorded the most fatal accidents (15 deaths), followed by the municipalities of Thassos (14), Varis-Voulas-Vouliagmenis (near Athens, 13), Rhodes (12), Kos (12) and Halkida (11).

