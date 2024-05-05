Teen injured by firecracker in Chania; Mother faces neglect charges

A 15-year-old boy sustained severe hand injuries on Easter night in Chania, Crete, according to public broadcaster ERT.

The incident took place in the courtyard of the Church of Agios Nikolaos in Galatas, Chania, when a firecracker detonated in his hand.

He was swiftly taken to Chania Hospital, where he underwent surgery, reportedly resulting in the amputation of three fingers on his right hand.

Charges have been filed against the boy’s mother for neglecting to supervise a minor.

The child remains hospitalized in Chania Hospital as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.