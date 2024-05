A grenade explosion occurred on Pyrgou Street in the western Athens suburb of Agia Varvara at around 6 a.m. Sunday, causing damage to at least four cars.

A bomb disposal unit found remnants of a defensive-type grenade, a pin and two shells at the scene.

The Attica Security Directorate is investigating the incident. No injuries were reported. Authorities are working to determine the motive and identify any suspects involved.