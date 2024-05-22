NEWS

Woman assaulted by man in Athens center

A 20-year-old woman was violently assaulted by a 24-year-old man on downtown Athens’ Ermou Street, it emerged on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday. The woman was walking along the street when the man allegedly attacked her and hit her multiple times on the face.

Witnesses called the police, who arrested the assailant and took him to the Acropolis police precinct. 

The woman sustained minor injuries from what seems to have been an unprovoked assault. 

In March, another young woman walking on Ermou Street, one of the busiest commercial streets in the Greek capital, had to be rushed to hospital after being stabbed by a man.

