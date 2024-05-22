Five tax officials arrested on bribery charges

The director and four employees at the Halkida tax office, on Evia island, were arrested on bribery charges on Wednesday.

According to the police, the five tax officials were allegedly receiving bribes from citizens to expedite certain procedures. Moreover, they are accused of blackmailing businesses and individuals into paying bribes.

During the police operation, one of the tax office employees was found in possession of an envelope containing 10,000 euros. The police also confiscated, among other things, 78,795 euros in cash and an unregistered hunting rifle.

Besides the tax employees, two other individuals were also arrested for allegedly participating in the bribery ring.