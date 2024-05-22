NEWS

Five tax officials arrested on bribery charges

Five tax officials arrested on bribery charges

The director and four employees at the Halkida tax office, on Evia island, were arrested on bribery charges on Wednesday.

According to the police, the five tax officials were allegedly receiving bribes from citizens to expedite certain procedures. Moreover, they are accused of blackmailing businesses and individuals into paying bribes.  

During the police operation, one of the tax office employees was found in possession of an envelope containing 10,000 euros. The police also confiscated, among other things, 78,795 euros in cash and an unregistered hunting rifle.

Besides the tax employees, two other individuals were also arrested for allegedly participating in the bribery ring.

Crime Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police dismantles multi-million euro tax fraud ring in cross-border operation
NEWS

Police dismantles multi-million euro tax fraud ring in cross-border operation

Tax men shut beach bar for 4 days after ‘panic button’ found
NEWS

Tax men shut beach bar for 4 days after ‘panic button’ found

Contraband oil seized in underground facility
NEWS

Contraband oil seized in underground facility

Taxman arrested for offering to cut tax debts in exchange for bribes
NEWS

Taxman arrested for offering to cut tax debts in exchange for bribes

Man rammed by car in road rage incident in west Athens
NEWS

Man rammed by car in road rage incident in west Athens

Swedish teens attempt to take down Greek flag on Rhodes, face court
NEWS

Swedish teens attempt to take down Greek flag on Rhodes, face court