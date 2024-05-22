NEWS

Turkish criminal organization dismantled in Italy

A Turkish criminal organization implicated in numerous homicides across Europe was dismantled Wednesday in Italy by the Italian Police with the assistance of Europol.

Europol disclosed that a total of 17 Turkish nationals, including the organization’s leader, were arrested.

The investigation was launched in Como, Italy, in October 2023, following the arrest of three members of a criminal group found in possession of firearms.

The criminal network engaged in various illicit activities, including murders across Europe, migrant transportation, drug trafficking and counterfeit cigarette smuggling.

