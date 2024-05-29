NEWS

One migrant injured in car crash near Alexandroupoli

[InTime News]

One person was injured when a car carrying 11 migrants crashed near Alexandroupoli, in northern Greece, on Wednesday.

The crash took place after the driver, who did not have a driving license, lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid a police check in the area of Soufli. 

The injured migrant was transferred to the hospital, while the driver was arrested after a police chase. He is expected to appear before a prosecutor in Alexandroupoli. 

