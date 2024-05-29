NEWS

Turkish national charged with arson remanded in custody

A 33-year-old Turkish national accused of starting a wildfire in Aspropyrgos area, in west Athens, was remanded in custody on Wednesday after his appearance before an investigating magistrate on Monday.

The suspect, who is charged with arson and two misdemeanors, allegedly denied all charges against him but the public prosecutor and the investigating magistrate decided on Wednesday that he should be held until his trial. 

The 33-year-old was arrested on Sunday, approximately 1 km away from a fire that had just broken out in a woodland in Aspropyrgos area. According to Ministry of Civil Protection sources, the man has been identified as the perpetrator behind two other fires in the area.

