NEWS

Ex-fire chief sentenced for threatening Mati fire investigator

Ex-fire chief sentenced for threatening Mati fire investigator
A local stands next to burnt cars following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, on July 24, 2018. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

Former Greek Fire Chief Vasilis Matthaiopoulos was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, suspended, by the Thessaloniki Mixed Jury Court on Friday for attempted unlawful coercion and breach of duty.

The charges arose from allegations by forensic expert witness Dimitris Liotsios, who reported being pressured and threatened by the ex-chief during his investigation into the 2018 deadly Mati wildfire in east Attica that left at least 102 dead.

Relatives of the victims applauded as the sentence was announced.

Matthaiopoulos, absent from the trial, accepted the coercion charge but denied the breach of duty. In a statement, he apologized to Liotsios and the court, asserting his absence was not out of disrespect.

Liotsios testified about threats from Matthaiopoulos, including pressure to falsify his report and cover up the responsibilities of fire service officials in the tragedy. Despite increased pressure, Liotsios continued his investigation, leading to the alleged sabotage of his vehicle and its subsequent theft.

The case will be retried in an appeals court.

Justice Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Suspect, 33, to face prosecutor for alleged arson in western Athens
NEWS

Suspect, 33, to face prosecutor for alleged arson in western Athens

Defendants in the dock again over deadly Mati fire
NEWS

Defendants in the dock again over deadly Mati fire

Judicial race against time for Mati ruling review
NEWS

Judicial race against time for Mati ruling review

Supreme Court moves to appeal Mati wildfire court decision
NEWS

Supreme Court moves to appeal Mati wildfire court decision

Guilty verdicts decried as too lenient
NEWS

Guilty verdicts decried as too lenient

Supreme Court urges swifter handling of Mati wildfire verdict
NEWS

Supreme Court urges swifter handling of Mati wildfire verdict