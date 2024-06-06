NEWS

EODY warns of surge in whooping cough cases, reports 2 deaths

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Thursday a surge in whooping cough cases, including two deaths, and called for timely vaccinations against the disease. 

According to EODY, in Greece, since the beginning of 2024 until May 30, 230 pertussis cases have been reported while in 2023, nine cases were reported. Some 34 out of these 230 cases (14.8%) involve infants younger than two months. Two of the infants have died, while at least three required hospitalization in intensive care. 

EODY explained that the increased whooping cough cases are likely linked to the delayed immunization of certain age groups as well as the low circulation of the pathogen during the pandemic. The age groups most affected are children, young adolescents and infants who have not been vaccinated or have not completed their vaccination.

That is why, the organization called for the timely vaccination against the disease according to the National Vaccination Program.

