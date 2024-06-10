NEWS

Chinese woman dies in Lefkada paragliding accident

A 43-year-old Chinese woman drowned in a paragliding accident in Lefkada on Monday.

The woman drowned after she fell into the sea with her wing. 

She had arrived in Lefkada with a group of tourists and decided to take a paraglider to fly above the west coast of the island. 

For unknown reasons the woman fell into the sea off the coast of Agios Nikolas. A boat in the area that witnessed her fall and a swimmer rushed to the scene.

However, the wing had dragged her into the sea and could not be rescued on time. 

Her body was transferred to the Lefkada hospital. 

 

