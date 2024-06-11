Supreme Court seeks probe into release of child rapist turned murderer

Supreme Court President Ioanna Klapa on Tuesday ordered a disciplinary investigation into the decision to release from prison a 37-year-old man convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl in 2017 and now facing murder charges after confessing to killing another girl, aged 11, who he also tried to rape.

The 37-year-old was convicted to nine years in prison in 2020 by a court on the Ionian island of Zakynthos for the rape of a local girl, who is, reportedly, related to the family of the 11-year-old he went on to kill in his native Ilia in the western Peloponnese on Sunday, as per his own confession.

He appealed the ruling and was granted release from prison pending the outcome of that motion, on the only condition that he report to his local police station on a regular basis and stay away from his victim.

The decision for his release was signed by three judges but it did not, it appears, contain the required reasoning. It is noted that all three judges, who will now be investigated, are women, as was the prosecutor.

The suspect’s appeal trial was postponed in 2022 when he didn’t have a lawyer to represent him and was later again rescheduled for 2025 due to a lawyers’ strike and other delays.