Navagio Beach to remain closed for one more year

Zakynthos’ most iconic site, the Navagio (Shipwreck) Beach, will remain closed for another year, according to a joint ministerial decision signed last week by the citizen protection, island policy and tourism ministers.

Following the decision’s publication and a recommendation from Anti-Seismic Protection Agency President Efthymios Lekkas, the approach or anchoring of any kind of vessel and swimming in the area beyond an imaginary line between the north and south ends of the bay is forbidden.

Also banned is the approach to the beach from the rocky slope and to the plateau above the beach. Visitors may not approach the shipwreck within 10 meters from the rocky slope.