Gastronomos Quality Awards pay tribute to border regions
The 16th Gastronomos Quality Awards event of Kathimerini’s Gastronomos magazine expressed gratitude to Greeks harnessing their creative powers in the country’s border regions. These producers and processors of fine Greek food were singled out and honored for 2023 by the magazine’s team. Symbolically, the event, which was also attended by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, was organized in Alexandroupoli, in the Evros border region of northeastern Greece. In his introductory speech, Kathimerini Executive Editor Alexis Papachelas announced that Kathimerini and Gastronomos are offering an undergraduate scholarship at the Perrotis College of the American Farm School to a student from Evros. The scholarship will cover all four years of study beginning in the academic year 2024-2025. [Nikos Kokkalias]