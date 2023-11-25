The capital does not breathe

In the second half of the 20th century, there was such a great improvement in the standard of living in Greece that the country had already changed category in the 1960s. It is true that between 1950 and 1980 there was an economic leap. It was an economic development common throughout the post-war West, at least until 1973, with the first oil crisis. Greece was changing – and it was also making mistakes.

In Athens, people lived so much better in 2000 than in 1960 that many of the glaringly wrong choices were overshadowed by the pace of prosperity. Every society and political system is riddled with miscalculations and skewed priorities. But the issue here is that in Athens (and throughout the country) the basic weaknesses are perpetuated. We do not learn from our mistakes and we do not accept that we need some self-criticism.

Three big mistakes were made in Athens in the last 70 years: First, the natural environment around the city was destroyed. Second, the historical character of the city was destroyed. And third, the Saronic coast was destroyed. And if this destruction was carried out with intensity in the post-war years, it still continues. This destruction was combined, in the few first decades, with increased incomes, rising living standards, improved sanitation and access to goods and services.

Already, however, in 1960, those who could see a little further had sounded the alarm. The decline in quality of life was just around the corner, with mathematical precision. It became noticeable after the restoration of democracy in 1974. Then the city spilled over into the suburbs, and the destruction of the surrounding natural wealth continued.

It is an inexhaustible topic. What is important is to see the need for a holistic program for the capital. “Surgical” revamps are good, but the quality of life in Athens has worsened in all urban districts. Noise pollution, vehicles everywhere, occupied sidewalks, suffocating construction, maximum impunity. If one sees Athens from above, one will see that the city does not breathe. This has to change.

What Athens needs is a plan for increasing quality of life: How will we live here in 10, 20 and 50 years? The city cannot handle any further burden. High-rise buildings age, aggression rises, nature recedes, and we build things badly. What exactly are we after?