Women leaders in Greek business

The number of successful women assuming prominent roles in the Greek business world is rapidly on the rise.

The Union of Greek Shipowners boasts a female president, Melina Travlos, a development of significant importance not only domestically but also globally, given that a quarter of the world’s commercial fleet is controlled by Greek interests.

Recently addressing children at a social charity event, shipping magnate George Procopiou, citing his four daughters, underscored the abilities and opportunities women now possess to excel across a broad spectrum of activities, even in traditionally male-dominated sectors such as shipping.

At the event, Procopiou was introduced by Semiramis Paliou, the first female president of the Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association (HELMEPA) and herself the head of a major shipping company.

It appears that Greek entrepreneurs and industrialists too, might, for the first time, pick a female president to represent them.

In two months, elections will be held for the new leadership of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV). The current general secretary of the SEV Board of Directors, Julia Tseti, president and CEO of OFET Tsetis Pharmaceuticals Group, is running for the presidency. She is racing against Spyros Theodoropoulos, current vice chairman of SEV’s BoD and president and CEO of Βespoke SGA Holdings.

The leading role of women in Greece, spanning a wide array of activities, has steadily strengthened in recent years, with society itself rectifying the oversights and delays of the political class. The cabinet should include more women, a situation which will hopefully be rectified soon.

The selection of a woman for the Presidency of the Republic carries immense symbolism, but perhaps even more significant is the entire career trajectory of each woman in her respective field. It is noteworthy that Katerina Sakellaropoulou had earlier ascended to the highest office in Greek justice, the presidency of the Council of State.

Internationally, it is needless to mention the vice president of the United States, the heads of the IMF and ECB, the president of the European Parliament, the prime minister of Italy, the former chancellor of Germany for 16 years, the former speaker of the US House of Representatives for eight years, and many others. Furthermore, an increasing number of women are assuming top positions in global business giants.

There are no longer taboos or barriers in any field. Women no longer require any “help”; they excel independently in politics, in business, and everywhere else.