OPINION

Institutional reaction

During the years of the financial crisis, the Greek Parliament witnessed incidents that did not honor the principles of parliamentary democracy. At that time, due to extreme polarization, there was no immediate institutional response available. This time however, as fringe forces once again seized prominence, the reaction was swift and efficient. Institutions should not seem awkward and vulnerable in the face of political hooliganism. The dignity of Parliament must be safeguarded, even from members who inadvertently harm it.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Living with bombs
OPINION

Living with bombs

Will Sunak really bury Churchill’s proudest post-war creation?
OPINION

Will Sunak really bury Churchill’s proudest post-war creation?

A shade of gray
OPINION

A shade of gray

Women leaders in Greek business
OPINION

Women leaders in Greek business

OPINION

The ban and the problem

Business and guarantees
OPINION

Business and guarantees