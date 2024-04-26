Institutional reaction

During the years of the financial crisis, the Greek Parliament witnessed incidents that did not honor the principles of parliamentary democracy. At that time, due to extreme polarization, there was no immediate institutional response available. This time however, as fringe forces once again seized prominence, the reaction was swift and efficient. Institutions should not seem awkward and vulnerable in the face of political hooliganism. The dignity of Parliament must be safeguarded, even from members who inadvertently harm it.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy