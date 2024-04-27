Construction and consultation

The inconsistencies and legal uncertainty arising from the constant changes in building regulations could have been avoided if substantive consultation had been conducted in a timely manner. Local authorities must have a say in how and to what extent construction can be carried out within their jurisdiction. The regulations adopted should have passed through this stage of “pre-emptive legitimization” so that they can be implemented thereafter without judicial and other challenges – without perpetuating the cycle of trial and error.

