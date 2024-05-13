North Macedonia President claims right to use ‘Macedonia’ despite international backlash

Despite international community reactions, newly elected North Macedonia President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova insists she “has the right to use the name ‘Macedonia.'”

A statement from her press office asserts that the President of the Republic of North Macedonia “has the right to use the name Macedonia, as an act of personal right to self-determination and self-identification, respecting basic human rights and freedoms and in accordance with European values and principles.”

However, the statement clarifies that “President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova will adhere to the official application of the constitutional name.”

“According to the Constitution, as prepared by the services of the Assembly, the oath of office was signed using the constitutional name,” the statement continues.

Under the historic 2018 international Prespa Agreement, the country’s name and constitution were changed, allowing North Macedonia to join NATO in 2020 and start its EU accession process.

During her inauguration on Sunday, Siljanovska did not refer to the country by its constitutional name, prompting reactions from the Greek government and the European Commission.