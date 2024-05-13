FOREIGN POLICY

Former Greek and North Macedonia leaders discuss the Prespa Agreement

Former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke with former North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev over the phone to discuss the latest political developments in North Macedonia. 

Sources close to Tsipras revealed that the former leaders emphasized the significance of upholding the 2018 Prespa Agreement and continuing the collaboration among their nations, particularly North Macedonia’s efforts toward European Union accession and the stability of the western Balkans region.

They underscored concerns regarding the rise of nationalistic populism on both sides, labeling it as hypocritical and perilous.

Both politicians agreed to pursue initiatives aimed at maintaining peace, preserving the Prespa Agreement and fostering closer relations between the citizens of Greece and North Macedonia.

North Macedonia

