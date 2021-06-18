teenage-activism-sparked-by-lockdown

With many teenages seizing the volunteer initiative during the quarantine, young Dimitris Veroutis was no exception, organizing a crowdfunding campaign for the needs of the hospital of his island Kefalonia, in collaboration with the Desmos NGO.

To this end the 14-year-old kayaked around the island and raised 17,800 euros, exceeding the original target. ‘

‘I knew then that the island’s hospital had several shortcomings – one of which was the absence of closed incubators, which are so necessary for newborns, ’ he told Kathimerini.

He also helped the Voluntary Team of Forest Firefighters of Kefalonia, of which he is a new member, to buy uniforms and fuel.