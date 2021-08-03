winemakers-getting-bitter-taste-of-climate-change

As grape harvest time nears across Greece, winemakers are worried about the impact on output from a succession of extreme weather events.

The combination of rain, high humidity and persistent heat, says Greek Wine Federation Vice President Stelios Boutaris, is encouraging mildew. “You could lose your entire vineyard in just a couple of days,” he says.

He adds that his vineyards in northern Greece were also battered by hail three times this year. “Climate change is here,” he says.

Christos Tsitsirigos, president of the Tyrnavos wine association in central Greece, says the region saw sub-zero temperatures in early April and two hailstorms. “If temperatures now climb above 40 degrees Celsius, the situation will be very difficult.”