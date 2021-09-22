Greece 2021 Committee, US embassy launch online mentorship project

The chairperson of the "Greece 2021" Committee, Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki, and US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt attend the launch of the Hellenic Initiative’s online mentorship project, “Connect the Dots.” [ANA-MPA]

The “Greece 2021” Committee and the US embassy in Athens launched on Tuesday the Hellenic Initiative’s online mentorship project, “Connect the Dots.”

The project aims at generating interaction between successful Diaspora entrepreneurs, aged up to 40 years, who are looking for an ongoing connection with promising startups located in Greece that want to expand into new markets.

“Economic growth, ‘smart’ business and technology, can become a gateway to the third century of our modern life. Greek talent must stay here and not have to emigrate looking for opportunities to create,” said committee chairperson Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki during the presentation.

The project, she noted, is just one part of the Committee’s collaboration with the US Embassy in Athens, as part of the celebrations to mark the Bicentennial anniversary of the start of the Greek War of Independence.

“Our support for ‘Connect the Dots’ builds on our longstanding partnership with The Hellenic Initiative to support the Greek economy by helping to nurture Greece’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt.

“Back in January, we launched the pilot phase of the “Connect the Dots” with a few pairings of mentors and mentees. I look forward to hearing some of their experiences later this evening. Tonight, we’re launching the ‘Connect the Dots’ online platform to enable more dynamic Greek entrepreneurs to take advantage of mentorship opportunities with the best and brightest of the Greek American community,” he added.